O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $50,175,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,329,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $197.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

