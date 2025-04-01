Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

