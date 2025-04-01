Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,572,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,545 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,001,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.