Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,742 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

