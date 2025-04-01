Summit Financial LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

