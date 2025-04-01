31,312 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

