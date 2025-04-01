Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,088.59.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $797.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $944.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

