Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $210,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,626,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 166,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after buying an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $317.44 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $246.43 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

