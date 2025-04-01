Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $210,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,626,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 166,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after buying an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after acquiring an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CW stock opened at $317.44 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $246.43 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.
Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright
In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.