Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gold Fields by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

