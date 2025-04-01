Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $203.54 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,851 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $203,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

