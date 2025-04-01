Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $284.18 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $284,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Pentair by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

