Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $418,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,121.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,508,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,510,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 148,099 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

