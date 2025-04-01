Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stride by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stride by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after buying an additional 401,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

LRN opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

