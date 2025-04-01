Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $660,000 Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCSI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.10.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCSI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

