FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2,958.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 199,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 193,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

