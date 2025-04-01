Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,703,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,001,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $251.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

