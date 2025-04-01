O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.24. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

