Treynor Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,506 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 427,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,399 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 549,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 42,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 446,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,365,000 after buying an additional 114,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

