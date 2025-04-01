Treynor Bancshares Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

BAB stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.15 million, a P/E ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

