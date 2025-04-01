Cannon Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Cannon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADX opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.