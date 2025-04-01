Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 347.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.14. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

