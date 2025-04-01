Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

