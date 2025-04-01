Headlands Technologies LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 414.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 144.5% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

