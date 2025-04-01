Schroder Investment Management Group Has $74.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $74,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Amdocs by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.