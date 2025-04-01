Schroder Investment Management Group Has $60.62 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $60,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. FMR LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.