RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 216.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

