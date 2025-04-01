Allianz SE Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,214,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in eBay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,805,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

