Allstate Corp Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 210,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.5 %

WBD opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.