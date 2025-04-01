JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,801 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,801 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $206,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,393,000 after acquiring an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $116.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

