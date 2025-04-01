Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,889,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Roblox by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Roblox by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,944,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 1.2 %

RBLX opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,466 shares of company stock worth $60,212,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.