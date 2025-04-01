Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Hut 8, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Core Scientific, and TeraWulf are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business is significantly connected to bitcoin, whether through mining, trading, providing infrastructure, or holding bitcoin as a strategic asset. These stocks offer investors indirect exposure to the digital currency market, with their value often influenced by fluctuations in bitcoin’s price and broader trends in the cryptocurrency industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $47.52. 13,870,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,680,258. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,587,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,381,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,100,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,074. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. 9,330,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,349,505. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,218,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 8,074,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 17,955,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,247,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.70.

