PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PFC Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $450,441,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after buying an additional 2,721,449 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $97,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

