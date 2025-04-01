Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average of $270.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.71.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

