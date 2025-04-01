OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 87,383 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.