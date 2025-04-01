Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $253.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

