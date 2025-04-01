Boston Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 186,086 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

