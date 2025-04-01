Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.