Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF comprises about 2.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter.

CLOI opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

