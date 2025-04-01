Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.