FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Boosted by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

