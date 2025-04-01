CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded to “Hold” at DA Davidson

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of CRWV opened at $37.08 on Friday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

