Stifel Canada Forecasts Russel Metals’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, March 30th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.21.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at C$39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.27. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$35.20 and a 12 month high of C$46.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

Further Reading

