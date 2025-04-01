Q1 EPS Estimate for SBC Medical Group Lowered by Analyst

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for SBC Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for SBC Medical Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SBC opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.76. SBC Medical Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

