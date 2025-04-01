Allstate Corp Buys Shares of 4,214 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Dover by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dover by 20.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Dover by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $175.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $193.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $168.20 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

