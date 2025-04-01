Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 259 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

