Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,426 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,085,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTEC stock opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

