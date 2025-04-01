DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Twilio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

