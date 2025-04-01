Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 796,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,683,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $4,932,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,278.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 122,058 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

