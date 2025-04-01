Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after buying an additional 2,776,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,885,000 after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after acquiring an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

