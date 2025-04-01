New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $674,000 Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 161,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 208,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 88,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

